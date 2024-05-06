Contrasting Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & Its Rivals

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 415 961 1439 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.62 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.93 billion $14.19 million 7.21

Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of -89.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 9,000% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors -4.65% -361.49% -1.59%

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.