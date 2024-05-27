Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $54.83

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

