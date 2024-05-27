Analyzing Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) & Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF)

Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Koninklijke BAM Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 5.36% 21.16% 8.00%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A $0.19 19.16 Tetra Tech $4.52 billion 2.58 $273.42 million $4.94 44.11

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and Tetra Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke BAM Groep. Koninklijke BAM Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke BAM Groep and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke BAM Groep 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tetra Tech has a consensus price target of $236.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Koninklijke BAM Groep.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Koninklijke BAM Groep on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities. It is also involved in rail infrastructure and facilities management activities. Koninklijke BAM Groep nv was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Bunnik, the Netherlands.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

