Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.95.
Gannett Trading Up 7.5 %
Gannett stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
