Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arista Networks Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ANET opened at $274.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
