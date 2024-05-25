Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Down 0.6%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.27. 6,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

