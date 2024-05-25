Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.35. 510,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.87 and a 200-day moving average of $447.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.