Head to Head Survey: Super Group (SGHC) and Its Competitors

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Super Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Super Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 218 972 2199 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.97% -21.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 32.00 Super Group Competitors $4.15 billion $96.90 million 23.44

Super Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

