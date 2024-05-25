BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,936 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.