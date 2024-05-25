Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,793. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

