Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

MA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. 2,161,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

