Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 0.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Citizens Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

