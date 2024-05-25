AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 0.3%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 215,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 269,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the first quarter worth about $474,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 883.2% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

