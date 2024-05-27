Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cryoport stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

