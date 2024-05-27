FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.34 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

