Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $1,844,008.83 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 134.8% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.