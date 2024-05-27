MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

