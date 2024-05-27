MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.02. 20,986,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,124,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

