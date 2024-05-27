Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,637 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,724. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

