George Kaiser Family Foundation Acquires 213,448 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 891.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.11% of Zeta Global worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $18,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the period. Bwcp LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 97.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,789,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

