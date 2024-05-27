MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,097,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.61 and a 52 week high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

