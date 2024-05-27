CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Reduced by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.53. 308,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day moving average of $233.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -377.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

