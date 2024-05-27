Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,434,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.