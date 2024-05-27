Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 363,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,337. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

