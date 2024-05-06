Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $4.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after buying an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

