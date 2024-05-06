Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $29.80

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 276,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 840.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

