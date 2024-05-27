Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

