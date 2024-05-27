Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

