Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

MDT opened at $82.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

