Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

MDT opened at $82.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

