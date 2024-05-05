AJOVista LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.54. 795,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

