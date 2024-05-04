Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $126.61 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,722.13 or 0.99982429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12091819 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,131,669.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

