RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 80,933 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 287.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,933 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,327,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

