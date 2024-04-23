Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

