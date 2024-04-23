United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of UPS stock opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.31.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
