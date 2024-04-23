United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.31.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

