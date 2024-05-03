PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 157,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

