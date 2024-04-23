Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

