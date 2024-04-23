RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMBFree Report) by 225.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.17% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCMB opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

