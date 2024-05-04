Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 5.3%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.43. 86,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 77,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.