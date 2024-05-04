Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $26,000 in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ECDA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,348. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.03.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

