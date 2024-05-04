Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $26,000 in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
ECD Automotive Design Stock Up 10.5 %
ECD Automotive Design Profile
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
