Summit Global Investments Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,909 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. 3,499,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,832. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

