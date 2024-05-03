Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.69. 163,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,835. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted bought 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $25,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

