RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 486.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,024 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

