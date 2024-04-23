Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Shares of ADI opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

