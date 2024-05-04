WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0221 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.94 million and $19.87 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0220715 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.