Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

