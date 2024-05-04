United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.40. 779,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $262.51. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.