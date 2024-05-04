NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,813.48 or 0.99996114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098299 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

