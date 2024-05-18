First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Mining Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$128.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.94.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Insiders have acquired 750,000 shares of company stock worth $102,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

