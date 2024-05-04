John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. 63,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

