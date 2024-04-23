RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 9,257 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAT opened at $358.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.42 and its 200 day moving average is $298.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.